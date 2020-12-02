Can't connect right now! retry
More than a third of Pakistanis term PM Imran Khan's performance 'unsatisfactory': survey

KARACHI: More than a third of Pakistanis have termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's performance "unsatisfactory", according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Consultants.

The survey, which was carried out between October 21 and 27, 2020, and comprised 2,000 respondents, gauged the current sentiment among the Pakistani people with regard to the economic conditions.

According to the survey, 40% of the Pakistanis were unhappy with PM Imran Khan's performance, as of October 2020, while only 37% said they were satisfied and 21% remained neutral. In comparison, 45% were dissatisfied in July 2020 and 40% were happy about the premier's work.

Direction?

With regard to whether Pakistan was headed in the right direction, almost two-thirds, or 63%, replied in negative, whereas 30% opined that it was on the track to success.

This showed an increase of 2% in the number of people who did not believe the nation was going the right way and a 5% dip in those who had agreed in July 2020.

PM Imran Khan recently claimed Pakistan has emerged from its economic challenges; however, a hefty 46% disagreed with the notion. Only 10% said he was correct in his assertion.

Inflation

A massive 96% of those surveyed responded in the affirmative when asked if inflation had risen; a mere 4% said they did not think prices had shot up.

PTI vs PML-N

Of the respondents, 46% held the current regime's policies responsible for Pakistan's dire economic conditions at present, as opposed to 54% back in July 2020. In comparison, 37% held the prior governments accountable in October 2020 against 36% in July.


