Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs93,621 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,800 on Wednesday at the closing of the bullion market after the precious metal's price increased by Rs1,600 during the intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,993 at the closing of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs87,077 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,566 at the closing of trading.



