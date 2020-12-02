Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs93,621 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,800 on Wednesday at the closing of the bullion market after the precious metal's price increased by Rs1,600 during the intra-day trading.

Read more: October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,993 at the closing of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs87,077 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,566 at the closing of trading.


More From Business:

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2
Inflation in November: Here are the stats

Inflation in November: Here are the stats
China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO

China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO
Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1

Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1
Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15

Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15
Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week

Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week
Gold in Pakistan being sold at Rs108,850

Gold in Pakistan being sold at Rs108,850
Rupee may stay firm against US dollar next week: report

Rupee may stay firm against US dollar next week: report
US dollar rate against rupee on November 29

US dollar rate against rupee on November 29
Dollar makes gains against rupee

Dollar makes gains against rupee
Gold rates fall Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold rates fall Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth

Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth

Latest

view all