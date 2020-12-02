Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.3 while its selling rate was Rs160.3 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.3 while its selling rate was Rs160.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, December 2.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar115.5
118
Canadian Dollar121 
124
Euro188.5
191.5 
China Yuan24.25 
24.4 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42
42.8 
UAE Dirham43.1 
43.7
UK Pound Sterling210.5 
213.5
US Dollar159.3 
160.3 


