US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.3 while its selling rate was Rs160.3 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.3 while its selling rate was Rs160.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, December 2.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 115.5

118

Canadian Dollar 121

124

Euro 188.5

191.5

China Yuan 24.25

24.4

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42

42.8

UAE Dirham 43.1

43.7

UK Pound Sterling 210.5

213.5

US Dollar 159.3

160.3





