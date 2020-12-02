Coronavirus updates, December 2: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 403,311 on Tuesday after 2,829 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 2, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 403,311

• AJK: 6,982

• Balochistan: 17,215

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,667



• Islamabad Capital Territory: 30,748



• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 47,701



• Punjab: 120,356



• Sindh: 175,642

Deaths: 8,166



• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,375

• Punjab: 3,066

• Sindh: 2,962

• Balochistan: 169

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 324

• AJK: 173

More than 63,788,113 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,479,442 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

10:15am — Shanghai, China — Mainland China reports nine new COVID-19 cases, down from 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on December 1, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said seven of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new local cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to three from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,551, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

10:00am — Christchurch, New Zealand — Eighth Pakistani player tests positive for coronavirus, PCB confirms

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced Wednesday that another member of the squad in New Zealand has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total COVID-19 cases to eight.

"Out of 54, a total of eight Pakistan cricket team members have tested positive following day 1, 3 and 6 tests," said the PCB in a statement released after discussions with the New Zealand authorities.

The PCB said that out of the eight, two have been labelled "historic", making them "not infectious".

"They are now observing the isolation period on the same floor as the other members of the squad who have tested negative," read the statement.

9:45am — Washington, USA — US CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days: federal spokesperson

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon shorten the length of self-quarantine recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test, a federal spokesperson said on Tuesday.

CDC currently recommends a 14-day quarantine in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

9:30am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 8,819 new coronavirus cases, 825 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 8,819 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 825 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,122,362 cases and 106,765 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

9:15am — Former Bollywood actor Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor turned politician Sunny Deol announced on Wednesday taht he had tested positive for the coronavirus, reported Indian media

The 64-year-old said he is health is fine and has gone into isolation. The BJP lawmaker in Punjab had appealed to people who had come in contact with him is the last couple of days to get themselves tested.

"I got a corona test done and the report has come out as positive. I am under isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," Doel had tweeted in Hindi that was translated by NDTV.

9:00am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,270

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,270 to 1,084,743, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 487 to 17,123. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)