Pak vs NZ: Eighth Pakistani player tests positive for coronavirus, PCB confirms

Members of the Pakistan squad pose for a selfi before departing for New Zealand. Photo: File

CHRISTCHURCH: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced Wednesday that another member of the squad in New Zealand has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total COVID-19 cases to eight.

"Out of 54, a total of eight Pakistan cricket team members have tested positive following day 1, 3 and 6 tests," said the PCB in a statement released after discussions with the New Zealand authorities.

The PCB said that out of the eight, two have been labelled "historic", making them "not infectious".

"They are now observing the isolation period on the same floor as the other members of the squad who have tested negative," read the statement.

The PCB also shared that the New Zealand authorities may give the go-ahead for the team to train, in their managed isolation, following their day 9 tests if they return negative. However, the final approval still lies with the New Zealand Health Ministry.

Read more: Pakistan's squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand

"Following Day 12 tests and subject to New Zealand Health Ministry’s final approval, all those who will clear the 14-day health check will be able to leave the managed isolation facility," read the statement.

The PCB said that the board is in close contact with the Pakistan team management in New Zealand. It added that the squad has been informed when they will be able to return to training.

"The management and the players are fully supportive of the process and keen to get back on to the field as soon as they are compliant with the New Zealand Government Rules," said the statement.

On Tuesday, New Zealand had shared that test results of day 6 swabs of 42 out of the 46 members of the squad had returned negative.

But three cases were held back by the authorities and it was stated that the results were "under investigation" with one result pending.

Read more: Two Pakistan cricketers who tested COVID-19 positive are ‘no more infectious’

The New Zealand Health ministry's spokesperson had told Geo News that the three cases under investigation had returned positive.

“We are looking at these further to determine if they are historical infections. An update will be provided tomorrow.”

Earlier, six members of the team tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in New Zealand — two of these were identified to be historical infections.

Later another member of the team tested positive in the second round of testing conducted on Day 3.