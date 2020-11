Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed early Monday.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, CM Murad got tested for COVID-19 on Friday after catching a mild fever. "After the test, I went into isolation on doctor's advice," said the chief minister.

CM Murad said he is asymptomatic apart from the fever.

