Here are some Zoom shortcuts to make your online meetings easier

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo in this illustration. — Reuters/Files

Pakistan is experiencing the second coronavirus wave and Zoom has become a major source for professionals to connect with their colleagues to continue office work uninterrupted.



However, several of us face problems and are still trying to understand which functions of the app can be employed to make our meetings go smooth.

Here are a few basic shortcuts for the app:

- Inviting people

In a meeting, type Alt+I to open the invite window, and then from the Email tab, copy the URL, and send it to anyone who you wish to invite.

Or click on Contacts to directly invite a person if they are on your contact list.

- Recording a meeting

Now, this is a very useful feature that Zoom has provided its users with.

Press Alt+R to start recording any meeting.

Moreover, type Alt+P to pause or resume recording.

- Sharing the screen

This option is one of the best features of Zoom.

To start a screen share, press Alt+Shift+S and to pause or resume a screen share, press Alt+T.

- Mute your audio

Type Alt+A to mute or unmute your audio.

- Turn off your video

To turn your video off or on, press Alt+V.

- Mute everyone in the meeting

During a meeting, unwarranted interruptions are a given. However, the speaker can mute everyone with a simple push of buttons.

Press Alt+M to mute everyone on the call at once.