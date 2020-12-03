US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160 while its selling rate was Rs160.8 in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, December 3.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116 
118.5 
Canadian Dollar122 125 
Chinese Yuan24.25 
24.4 
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58 
Euro189 
192
Saudi Riyal42.5
43 
UAE Dirham43.5 
44
UK Pound Sterling211 
214 
US Dollar160 
160.8 

