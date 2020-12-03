Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

‘Best T20 player’: BBL team confirms signing Imad Wasim

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Melbourne Renegades’ head coach Michael Klinger has termed Imad as one of the best T20 players in the world.

KARACHI: The Big Bash League (BBL) team Melbourne Renegades confirmed on Thursday the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim as an overseas player for the season.

Imad, the team said in a statement, will be available to Melbourne Renegades side from December 26 onwards after the conclusion of Pakistan’s T20i series against New Zealand in New Zealand.

The Pakistani all-rounder joins likes of Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Imran Tahir as the overseas players on the Renegades roster.

Read more: Dilbar Hussain credits Lahore Qalandars after re-signing for Melbourne Stars of BBL

He obtained the no-objection certificate from the Pakistan Cricket Board for the stint earlier this week after he was offered by the side for the maiden BBL season.

Imad last month led the Karachi Kings to the Pakistan Super League. He also played for Nottinghamshire in England’s T20 blast as the side went on to win the title.

Melbourne Renegades’ head coach Michael Klinger has termed Imad as one of the best T20 players in the world with the ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat

“He’s an experienced player with recent title success, he’s capable of bowling in the powerplay and he’ll strengthen our middle-order batting,” he said.

The 31-year-old Pakistani all-rounder has played 198 T20 games for various teams taking 172 wickets and scoring 1787 runs. He’s currently placed at 9th on ICC rankings for T20i bowlers.

