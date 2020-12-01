Dilbar Hussain credits Lahore Qalandars after re-signing for Melbourne Stars of BBL

Fast bowler Dilbar Hussain. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Fast bowler Dilbar Hussain has credited Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars for his meteoric rise that saw him sign for Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Stars for a second straight year.



Hussain, who was working on agricultural lands until a few years ago, is another product of the Qalandars' talent hunt programme that had earlier unearthed Haris Rauf.

Lahore Qalandars' Director of Cricket Operations Aaqib Javed had spotted him in 2018 and he has since become a PSL regular and is now also frequenting the BBL.



Hussain played one match in BBL last season too, as a replacement for Rauf. He took AB de Villiers' wicket at MCG on his BBL debut.

Hussain's stint with Melbourne is due to the club’s relationship with Lahore Qalandars.

The 27-year-old fast bowler — who rarely played professional cricket before 2018 — has credit Qalandars’ management for his growth as a professional cricketer.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without Lahore Qalandars who provided me and many others a platform like Players Development Program to show our skills,” he said.

“The program is ray of hope for many cricketers like me who would’ve, otherwise, given up dreams of playing top level cricket due to lack of opportunities."

The fast bowler, responding to a question, said that he is excited to be part of Melbourne Stars once again and will take this as an opportunity to enhance his skills.

“This is a great opportunity for me to play in Australia where I know I can learn a lot to improve my game,” he said.



Hussain was also praised by David Hussey, the former Australian Cricketer and head coach of Melbourne Stars.

“He's a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball. With another year of experience and his time in the PSL, we’re keen to see what Hussain brings to the table for us this year. The fact that not many players have faced him before can be a real advantage for us,” Hussey had said in a statement issued by Melbourne Stars.

Sameen Rana, the COO of Lahore Qalandars said that development of Rauf into an international star and growth of Hussain is an indicator that Qalandar’s Player Development Program is going in a right direction and doing the right things for country.

“The stint with Melbourne Stars is not only a great opportunity for Hussain but also a good sign for future of Pakistan Cricket,” Rana told Geo.tv.