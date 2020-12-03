Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles has ground breaking thoughts regarding racial conversations despite their sheer “comfortableness”.

He touched upon these thoughts during his interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “Talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone. I had a realization that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem — like that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation."

Referencing the police brutality showcased towards George Floyd, Styles added, "being not racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist.”

"Looking back, I don’t think I’ve been outspoken enough in the past. Using that feeling has pushed me forward to being open and ready to learn. How can I ensure from my side that in 20 years, the right things are still being done and the right people are getting the right opportunities? That it’s not a passing thing?”

During the course of his interview he even acknowledged the impact of black culture on the music industry and explained how, “Historically, I can’t think of any industry that’s benefited more off of Black culture than music. There are discussions that need to happen about this long history of not being paid fairly."

He concluded by saying, "It’s a time for listening, and hopefully, people will come out humbled, educated and willing to learn and change.”

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project
Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’

Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’
BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok
Jessica Simpson opens up about dyslexic struggles: 'I actually I did it'

Jessica Simpson opens up about dyslexic struggles: 'I actually I did it'
Harry Styles slams netizens pitting ‘One Direction’ members against each other

Harry Styles slams netizens pitting ‘One Direction’ members against each other
All you need to know about Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley’s controversial outing

All you need to know about Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley’s controversial outing
Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to ex Miley Cyrus admitting she ‘still loves him’

Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to ex Miley Cyrus admitting she ‘still loves him’
Elliot Page will return as Vanya on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ after trans disclosure

Elliot Page will return as Vanya on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ after trans disclosure

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection
Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’

Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’
Jennifer Lopez responds to rumours about her 'secretly marrying' Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez responds to rumours about her 'secretly marrying' Alex Rodriguez

Latest

view all