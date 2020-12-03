Bride tests positive for coronavirus 3 days before wedding, couple's celebrations break internet

Photo: Instagram/Jessica Jackson Castellano

CALIFORNIA: After cancelling and trying to reschedule their wedding day multiple times, a couple decided to go ahead with a "unique" wedding on the scheduled date even after the bride tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jiminez had planned to get married in late November but three days before their big day, Lauren tested positive for coronavirus.

And even though the bride-to-be was required to self-isolate herself, the couple decided to go ahead with their plan and got married.

Knowing the importance of social distancing, the couple tied the knot in a unique way by holding the ends of a decorated ribbon instead of holding each other's hands.

As seen in the photos of the wedding ceremony, the bride remained inside her house and sat by an open window, all dressed up for the occasion. The groom stood downstairs, outside of the house. The couple held the ends of a long ribbon and exchanged vows.

According to the report, the bride said that this was certainly not the way the couple had dreamed of saying their vows, adding that she was saddened by the news of contracting the coronavirus. However, her husband supported her wishes.

The couple had been planning their wedding for a long time but had to reschedule thrice due to the pandemic, cutting down their guest list to 10 people.

"We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere," the groom said. "When she got that positive test result, I'll be honest, it took a massive toll on her."



The report stated that the couple had been together for the last four years and their marriage license was set to expire a day after the wedding, so they had to get married as soon as possible.