Thursday Dec 03 2020
Prince Charles, Camilla go clubbing as England eases lockdown

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

As lockdown eased in London, Prince Charles and Camilla felt the need to go clubbing.

In a bid to support London’s nighttime economy, the two visited several spots.

They first paid visit to The 100 Club, where they were spotted wearing face masks as they were greeted with smiles and cheers by the club staff.

It was followed by a tour and a live performance which they seemed to enjoy as Camilla could be spotted smiling underneath the mask while Prince Charles tapped his fingers on the table along to the rhythm.

They also paid a visit to Soho Theatre where they were warmly welcomed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan along with the staff.

Their visit hoped to encourage people to return to entertainment businesses as London moved in Tier 2 area. 

