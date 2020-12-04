MDCAT 2020 results likely to be delayed after new SHC order

SHC says that since PMC’s council had approved a separate MDCAT for students suffering from the coronavirus, therefore, conducting the subject tests on two different dates could not be considered illegal or ultra vires of the PMC Act. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was directed by the Sindh High Court on Thursday to issue the results of the MDCAT of both the entry tests — one for students affected by the coronavirus and the other held on November 29 — together, reported The News.

The directives were issued by SHC bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, in its detailed judgment on a plea seeking the cancellation of the MDCAT.

PMC Vice-President PMC vice-president Barrister Ali Raza had earlier told Geo.tv that the results of the students who appear in the entry exam on November 29 would be announced in 10 days while the exam for those candidates who had tested positive for coronavirus was scheduled for December 13.

In its judgement, the SHC remarked that since the PMC’s council had approved a separate test for students suffering from the coronavirus, therefore, conducting the subject tests on two different dates could not be considered illegal or ultra vires of the PMC Act.

The court remarked that it could not ignore the extraordinary and dangerous situation prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The court in the judgment noted that the PMC appears to be genuine and was acting in the best interest of all. It noted that the PMC by giving chance to applicants missing the subject test — which is mandatory for seeking admission at medical or dental colleges and universities — was ensuring that those students are not academically disadvantaged or their studies are not delayed by an academic year.

The court stated that such extraordinary measures taken by the PMC were permissible in extraordinary circumstances if they are not contrary to the law. It observed that the PMC’s decision to conduct separate tests for applicants that have tested positive for coronavirus until November 29 has not infringed on any fundamental right of any of the applicants, including the petitioners, and the decision was not contrary to any of the provisions of the PMC Act or any other law.

But the court directed the governing body to release the results for both the tests on the same day and also develop a single merit list in respect of these tests.

Earlier, the same court had dismissed a plea seeking the cancellation of the two separate entry tests for the students through its short order. It had also directed all students to ensure that standard operative procedures of the coronavirus pandemic announced by the government should be strictly followed.



The petition filed by Syed Ahmed Maaz and others had argued that the PMC’s announcement regarding two MDCATs was a violation of the law.

Their counsel Jibran Nasir had submitted that the PMC had announced in the advertisement that one test would be held on November 29 for those students who were not suffering from coronavirus, while the other test would be held on December 13 for those students who had been declared positive for Covid-19 during the last two weeks.