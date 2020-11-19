MDCAT 2020: PMC criticised for not complying with SHC order

The Pakistan Medical Commission is a statutory regulatory authority that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within Pakistan. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Human Rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir on Thursday criticised the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for not complying with the court orders and announcing the date of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 without finalising the syllabus for the exam.

Taking his criticism to Twitter, Nasir, who is also the petitioner in the case, said the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a clear road map to the PMC – setup the academic board in 15 days, finalise syllabus in 10 days, and thereafter conduct MDCAT.

“Announcing MDCAT date without announcing syllabus is not ‘compliance’ but tantamounts to contempt of Hon' Sindh High Court,” the lawyer said in a tweet.

A day earlier, the PMC had announced that it would conduct the test on November 29.

"Upon compliance with the directions of the Honourable Sindh High Court, the National MDCAT will be held on 29th November 2020," said the PMC.

The development comes a week after the SHC had stopped the authorities from conducting the exam that was scheduled for November 15.

The court had halted the exam till the formation of an academic board and authority.

The SHC, in its order, underlined that since the National Medical & Dental Academic Board had not been formed under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020, the "MDCAT cannot be conducted".