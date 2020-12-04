Pak vs Nz: PCB expresses disappointment over NZC's refusal for Pakistani squad training

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan during a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan expressed on Friday disappointment over New Zealand's refusal to the training sessions of the team despite days of isolation, adding that it was not the New Zealand Cricket Board, but the government’s decision to call off the practices.

The PCB CEO also spoke to his New Zealand counterpart and discussed issues and possible challenges the Pakistani squad may face following the decision.



Wasim confirmed to Geo.tv he spoke to head coach Misbahul Haq and captain Babar Azam in New Zealand after the development.



“I’ve spoken to Misbah and Babar and both are in good spirits and looking forward to finishing the last four days and getting ready for the T20Is,” the PCB official added.

The team was supposed to receive the green flag for training after the 3rd day of testings, however, it was put on hold after reports of SOP breaches and positive results of six members of the team emerged from day one of testing.

The Pakistan team will have to spend another four days in managed isolation before they are allowed to resume cricketing activities.



For now, it seems, the PCB is accepting the scenario as “it is what it is” and hoping to resume cricket once the isolation period is over.