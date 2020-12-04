Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 04 2020
Naveen ul Haq hits back at Shahid Afridi following LPL spat

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Former Pakistani team captain Shahid Afridi had advised young Afghanistan player Naveen ul Haq not to indulge in abusive talk. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The on-field verbal spat between former Pakistani cricket Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's Naveenul Haq seems far from over with the conversation moving off-field.

Responding to Afridi's advice to not indulge in abusive talks, Naveen said he was always ready to take advice and give respect "but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay there then he is not talking about me but also talking about my people".

Read more: 'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash

Quote tweeting a video of himself and Naveen after the Galle Gladiators lost their Lankan Premier League 2020 game, Afridi had said his advice to young players was simple: play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk.

"I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," said the former Pakistani cricket captain. 

