Wednesday Dec 02 2020
'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Mohammad Amir walks back to the pavilion after his clash with Naveen ul Haq. — YouTube

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir opened up about his clash with young Afghan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq during the Lanka Premier League 2020, saying that the latter "kept arguing" even after the match had ended.

Amir is playing for the Galle Gladiators, while Haq is a part of Kandy Tuskers, and the latter had won the match by 25 runs in Hambantota.

"The situation was such, and I was also aggressive," Amir said during an interview with Cricingif, adding that Haq kept on arguing.

Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir

Amir said that a player's heart rate also hits 170-200 during the match, so a person is not able to think straight. "However, this should be discouraged."

"[Naveen] is a youngster, and he will learn with time," Amir said, adding: "It's a part of cricket."

Amir revealed that when he had joined the game, even he would sledge the basement. "It happens in the heat of the moment, and no one gets personal."

The pacer said that bowlers need to focus on their bowling, and their aim should be to send the batsman back to the pavillion.

Read more: Shahid Afridi reveals what advice he gave to Naveen ul Haq

Speaking about what former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi told Haq, he said: "Shahid bhai told him that it was not the way to behave with seniors. It's just a game, anything can happen."

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Afridi had revealed he told Naveen to "play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk".

"My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," Afridi revealed on Twitter. 

