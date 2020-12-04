Met office says 'routine' fog in Karachi to continue till Dec 10

Met offices says that a fog develops when winds lighten, subside or air humidity rises. Photo: File

KARACHI: Fog will continue to blanket Karachi and other parts of Sindh until December 10 due to low temperatures and humidity, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The met department has predicted that the port city will see less fog once the western system hits the area from December 6 to 7, adding that the winds will appear in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from December 10.

Read more: Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Fog develops when the cool air mixes with warm moist air over the water, and the moist air cools until its humidity reaches 100%.

Stressing that the fog was seasonal, the met office said it usually disappears afters the sun rises and temperature increases. It added that the areas closer to sea, canals and rivers are more prone to fog.