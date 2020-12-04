Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

UNGA adopted Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue: FO

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

A Reuters file image of UNGA hall. 

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue co-sponsored by Pakistan and Philippines.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said the resolution, titled “Promotion of Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue”, passed by an overwhelming majority at today' session.

The resolution also welcomed Pakistan's Kartarpur Corridor initiative, it added.

The statement said the resolution "for the first time" acknowledged significance and respect for the religious symbol. The foreign office thanked all the United Nations member states that supported the resolution and global interfaith harmony. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent economic support for developing nations amid pandemic

UNGA 2020

This year's event will be addressed by 141 speakers, including 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government, four deputy prime ministers and 38 ministers through pre-recorded videos.

"The pandemic is not the only issue the world faces," said a statement by the UNGA. "Racism, intolerance, inequality, climate change, poverty, hunger, armed conflict and other ills remain global challenges."

"These challenges call for global action, and the 75th session of the General Assembly is a critical opportunity for all to come together and chart a course for the future."

