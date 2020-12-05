Karachi University to hold Visual Studies' entry test tomorrow

Incharge KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar (right) examines the arrangements made for the Visual Studies entrance exam. — Karachi University

The University of Karachi will hold an entry test for the Department of Visual Studies on Sunday, Incharge KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said in a statement on Saturday.



The varsity has received 1,178 online applications for the entrance test of the Department of Visual Studies.

Dr Akhtar said that examination rooms have been established in four departments which include mathematics, economics, computer science, and public administration.

The directorate's admissions in charge said that the candidates would appear in the test for Bachelors of Design and Bachelors of Fine Arts (a four-year degree programme) and Bachelors of Architecture (a five-year degree programme).

She said that candidates are directed to report at their examination center at 10am while the two-hour test would start from 11am.

Directions for the students:

- Carry NIC and admit card

- Stricly follow COVID-19 SOPs

- Produce COVID-19 test, if the candidate has been infected with the virus

- Reach the examination centre by 10:00am

Dr Akhtar said that the students suffering from the COVID-19 would be able to sit in the special test once they produce a coronavirus negative report.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the university's public relations officer said that the date for the special exam would be announced later.

