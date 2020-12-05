Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

You may not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 without agreeing to new terms of service

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

This file photo taken on March 22, 2018, shows apps for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networks on a smartphone in Chennai. — AFP/File

WhatsApp users might be unable to use the social media platform in 2021 if they do not agree with the Facebook-owned app's terms of service, according to WaBetaInfo.

The new terms of service are likely to roll out by February 8, 2021, and if users do not agree with them, they might lose all of their WhatsApp data.

WaBetaInfo says that the Feb 8 date, however, may be subject to change.

By selecting the "agree" option, the user will accept the terms of service and continue to use WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the social media platform's update will provide information on how WhatsApp processes user data and how businesses could use Facebook-hosted services to manage their WhatsApp chats.

"If you don’t agree with the changes, you can delete your WhatsApp account within WhatsApp Settings," the report reads.

According to the platform, WhatsApp has released new updates for Android and iOS that are compatible with a new feature that will help the app to announce specific information.

The in-app announcement feature will be used for purposes like announcing features, changes, news, information — but not for ads, WABetaInfo said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook

Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook
Here's how you can finally change the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper

Here's how you can finally change the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper
Here are some Zoom shortcuts to make your online meetings easier

Here are some Zoom shortcuts to make your online meetings easier
WhatsApp's latest iOS update allows users to assign wallpapers to different chats

WhatsApp's latest iOS update allows users to assign wallpapers to different chats
Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status
Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature
How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat

How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat
Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media

Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger
Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?
YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020

YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020
PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases

PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases

Latest

view all