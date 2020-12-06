Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
US dollar rate against rupee on December 6

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs160.6. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.8 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.6 on Sunday, December 6 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.5 
118.5
Canadian Dollar122.5 
125.5 
Euro191.5 
194
China Yuan24.55 
24.7
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.15
42.75
UAE Dirham43.25
43.85
UK Pound Sterling212.5 
215.5
US Dollar159.6
160.6

