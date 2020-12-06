US dollar rate against rupee on December 6

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs160.6. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.8 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.6 on Sunday, December 6 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.