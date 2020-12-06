Can't connect right now! retry
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

Attendants take away a man on a stretcher, struggling for oxygen. Photo: AFP

PESHAWAR: Tragedy struck Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital when seven coronavirus patients passed away as oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi reach the hospital on time. 

Hospital authorities told Geo News that the incident took place on Saturday when the coronavirus patients died due to non-supply of continuous oxygen. 

Hospital sources disclosed that patients in other wards of the hospital were also facing difficulties due to the absence of oxygen cylinders. 

"The hospital receives oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi," said Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesperson. "Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time."

He said that patients are in more need of oxygen during winters, adding that the hospital was carrying out a probe to find out why the cylinders did not arrive in time. 

'All facts of the case will be made public'

Provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra tweeted about the incident, saying that he had directed the hospital's board of governors tp complete an inquiry and take action within two days. 

"There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply. I have directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry," he tweeted. 

"All the facts of the case will be made public. A request meanwhile to not circulate unverified information on social media. Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; it's service; and it's system of accountability and transparency," he tweeted. 


