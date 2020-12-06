Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Nearly 13,000 residents evacuated in Frankfurt for defusal of unexploded World War II bomb

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Photo: File

BERLIN: About 13,000 citizens had to be evacuated in Frankfurt on Sunday by authorities so that an unexploded World War II bomb could be defused by experts.

According to DW, the city's emergency services found a 500kg British bomb at a construction site in Frankfurt on Thursday.

People who had to be evacuated on Sunday include residents of several retirement homes. Those who could not arrange for alternative accommodation were told by authorities to move to an exhibition hall.

According to the report, finding unexploded bombs at construction sites is not an uncommon phenomenon as similar incidents have occurred in the past too.

In early 2020, seven unexploded bombs from World War II were found on the future location of Tesla's first European factory near Berlin. Emergency teams successfully defused all the bombs.

Several bombs were also discovered and defused in Cologne and Dortmund earlier this year, the report stated.

More From World:

Creation of Palestinian state must before normalising ties with Israel, says Saudi Arabia

Creation of Palestinian state must before normalising ties with Israel, says Saudi Arabia
'They cheated': Donald Trump repeats allegations of election fraud in Georgia rally

'They cheated': Donald Trump repeats allegations of election fraud in Georgia rally
Deadlock between Indian farmers, govt persists with talks to resume on Wednesday

Deadlock between Indian farmers, govt persists with talks to resume on Wednesday
Accha?!: Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary comes as a surprise

Accha?!: Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary comes as a surprise
BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus

BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus
Afghanistan's first female lieutenant general dies at 72

Afghanistan's first female lieutenant general dies at 72
Vaccines do not equal zero coronavirus cases: WHO

Vaccines do not equal zero coronavirus cases: WHO
Erdogan hits out at Macron, hopes French people will get rid of him soon

Erdogan hits out at Macron, hopes French people will get rid of him soon
China becomes second country to put national flag on moon

China becomes second country to put national flag on moon
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5
Riyadh says resolution marking end of row with Qatar 'within reach'

Riyadh says resolution marking end of row with Qatar 'within reach'
WHO says still long way to go for pandemic to be over

WHO says still long way to go for pandemic to be over

Latest

view all