Nearly 13,000 residents evacuated in Frankfurt for defusal of unexploded World War II bomb

Photo: File

BERLIN: About 13,000 citizens had to be evacuated in Frankfurt on Sunday by authorities so that an unexploded World War II bomb could be defused by experts.

According to DW, the city's emergency services found a 500kg British bomb at a construction site in Frankfurt on Thursday.

People who had to be evacuated on Sunday include residents of several retirement homes. Those who could not arrange for alternative accommodation were told by authorities to move to an exhibition hall.



According to the report, finding unexploded bombs at construction sites is not an uncommon phenomenon as similar incidents have occurred in the past too.



In early 2020, seven unexploded bombs from World War II were found on the future location of Tesla's first European factory near Berlin. Emergency teams successfully defused all the bombs.



Several bombs were also discovered and defused in Cologne and Dortmund earlier this year, the report stated.