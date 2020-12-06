Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan 'one of my favorite places on earth', says PM Imran Khan

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday Gilgit-Baltistan is "one of my favorite places on earth".

The premier shared four photos from the northern region on Twitter, showing the mesmerising colours that have blanketed Gilgit-Baltistan in its entirety ahead of the winter season.

"Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter," PM Imran Khan wrote.

"This region is one of my favorite places on earth," he added.

The premier recently toured the region extensively in the lead-up to the Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020, following which PTI has now formed a majority government there.

