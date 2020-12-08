Indian authorities detain Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti once again

Former chief minister of Indian occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that she has been “detained once again” by the Indian government.



“Illegal detention has become Government of India’s favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition,” said Mufti along with a video of her inside her locked house.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader added that she was “detained” because she wanted to go to Budgam in occupied Kashmir “where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes”.

“Government of India wants to continue inflicting oppression and cruelty on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” said the Kashmiri leader.

In the videos posted with her tweet, Mufti can be seen asking the police posted outside her house why they have locked her.

“They tell people that we have not detained [them] after detaining us. What is happening? Open this door I have to go outside. Open the locks,” said Mufti. She also asked the police to show her the documents under which she was detained.

In a separate video, Mufti can be seen discussing with her aide and policemen posted at her house if she will be allowed to talk to the media.

“What’s the problem if we talk to the media,” Mufti asked the policemen posted at her house. The cop responded that they will ask the “concerned people”.

“They will allow us to talk to media if they ask from higher ups. What can we do?” deplored the Kashmiri leader.

“They have ruined this area and people’s future,” said Mufti.

Last month , Mufti had said that she and her daughter were illegally detained after she tried to visit a close aide.

The PDP leader tweeted that she tried to visit the family of PDP Youth Wing President Waheed Parra, who was arrested by Indian forces for allegedly being involved in a terror case.

"Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," she had tweeted.

In her tweet, the PDP leader attached a photo of an armoured vehicle parked outside her house.