Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

The logo of the FBR. — Geo.tv/Files

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that it had not extended the date for taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

A notification had circulated that stated that the FBR had extended the date for filing of income tax returns till January 31, 2021.

However, soon after the notification circulated, the FBR spokesperson clarified that it had not issued any notification in this regard.

Taxpayers can file applications till midnight

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the FBR had announced that taxpayers can file their income tax returns till midnight online.

According to an FBR spokesperson, all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9pm tonight.

Moreover, all FBR field offices will be open to taxpayers until 10pm, the spokesman said.

