Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

An office of the The Federal Board of Revenue. — APP/File

The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday announced that taxpayers can file their income tax returns till midnight online.

According to an FBR spokesperson, all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9pm tonight.

Moreover, all FBR field offices will be open to taxpayers until 10pm, the spokesman said.

Applications for extension

The FBR has directed that help desks be created to receive any applications for an extension in the filing date.

In this regard, chief commissioners must ensure that applications bear the taxpayer's name, national identity card number, NTN and jurisdiction numbers, the authority said.

Online applications seeking extensions will also be entertained.

"The chief commissioners have been told to welcome such applications with an open heart," an FBR statement said.

The statement added that the online IRIS system has also been "improved" so that the maximum number of applications can be accommodated.

No extension by default

The Board has otherwise refused to extend the date for filing returns beyond December 8, despite receiving less than 1.5 million returns compared to approximately 2.9 million last year.

The government reportedly believes that the number of returns filed is significantly lower this time because of the difficulty of filing taxes during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries writes to PM

Meanwhile the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct the FBR to extend the date of filing income tax returns till January 30, 2021.

The president of the chamber, in a letter, informed PM Imran that there were “mistakes” in the forms issued by the tax authority. He also added that they have informed the FBR chairman of the mistakes in a letter on November 23.

The KCCI also stated that the tax experts' routine has been affected by the second wave of the coronavirus causing them difficulties in filing their returns. He also added that concessions should be given as these are difficult times.



Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

PM's advisors, special assistants cannot be part of or chair cabinet committees: IHC

Lahore accountability court declares Shahbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz proclaimed offender

SC summons details of all NAB Lahore pending cases

Photographer says PM Office apologised for tweeting photo without credits

PML-N security guard beats up man for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time

PDM mulls future strategy in high-level meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan’s tax regime riddled with inefficiencies, agree panellists at LSE’s ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot

Income tax returns 2020: Karachi chamber requests PM Imran Khan to extend date

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8

