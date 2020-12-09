Prince William spills details on his and Kate's Christmas plans: 'It is so difficult'

Prince William, Kate Middleton struggling while deciding what's best for their family as Christmas nears

Prince William and Kate Middleton came forth revealing that it is indeed challenging for them to navigate through the Christmas season amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Queen Elizabeth has already called off her annual celebrations at Sandrigham this year, revealing she will be having an intimate gathering at Windsor Castle.



Talking about his and Kate's plans, William said, "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," he said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

Just a few days earlier, Buckingham Palace announced how the Queen and Prince Philip will commemorate Christmas this year.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice," a palace spokesperson said, "the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."