Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs NZ: Green shirts back in field with first practice session in Queenstown

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Players looked excited and energetic to get back on the cricket field Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

After weeks of isolation and immense anticipation to resume cricket, the Pakistan cricket team got its first practice session in Queenstown on Wednesday morning when players picked for Shaheens’ squad flex their muscles in nets.

The players took maximum advantage of the opportunity and trained for three hours under the supervision of Shaheens’ coach Ejaz Ahmed. The batch picked for T20Is followed them for a session in the afternoon.

Pakistani cricketers remained in 14-days long strict isolation since their arrival in New Zealand. The players were expecting exemption to train during isolation, as committed initially, but it was denied after coronavirus cases emerged in the squad.

Read more: Wasim Akram puts weight behind mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus

Players looked excited and energetic to get back on the cricket field. Speaking about the frustration a player has to go through during weeks of isolation, cricketer Haris Sohail said: “14- days isolation was as difficult for us as it would have been for any other sportsperson."

"The moment we were told that isolation is over and we could return to cricket, everyone in the squad was excited and looked forward to the practice sessions," he shared, adding that the team had a very good opening session today and were happy to get back on the field.

The left-handed batsman said that the players are looking to get themselves adjusted to the conditions before the action begins.

Pakistan Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December while Pakistan’s national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman
Wasim Akram puts weight behind mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus

Wasim Akram puts weight behind mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus
Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation

Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation
England's tour to South Africa called off amid coronavirus fears

England's tour to South Africa called off amid coronavirus fears
Watch: Mohammad Amir bamboozles Colombo Kings' batsmen, takes 5 wickets

Watch: Mohammad Amir bamboozles Colombo Kings' batsmen, takes 5 wickets
52 members of Pakistan's cricket contingent in New Zealand finally allowed to end isolation

52 members of Pakistan's cricket contingent in New Zealand finally allowed to end isolation
New Zealand tour won’t be easy for Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed

New Zealand tour won’t be easy for Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed
Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message

Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message
Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine

Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine
Pak vs NZ: PCB announces 18-player squad for New Zealand T20Is

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces 18-player squad for New Zealand T20Is
Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan cricket team's COVID-19 fiasco in New Zealand

Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan cricket team's COVID-19 fiasco in New Zealand

Latest

view all