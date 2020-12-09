Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Dua Lipa outlines her Holiday plans: 'I'm really looking forward to it'

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Dua Lipa outlines her Holiday plans: ‘I'm really looking forward to it’

Dua Lipa recently detailed her romantic holiday plans with partner Anwar Hadid and left fans swonning.

She shed light on it all during an interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, "One thing I know is, I'm gonna be on the sofa with my boyfriend and our puppy and watch Christmas movies and do absolutely nothing else. I think that's how I want to spend my holidays. I'm really looking forward to that."

During the course of her interview the singer even touched upon her upcoming festive December 10th performance and admitted, "I'm really excited."

"I would've loved to have been there in person, as much as we're all missing the live element of getting in front of people and performing and having that human connection." But "Hopefully, we can bring some Christmas cheer to everyone at home."

"I got to do something a little bit different [and] a little bit special in terms of the rendition for the songs. I love to play around with the music and make every experience unique and different."

