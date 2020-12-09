Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Ex-Israeli space security chief says aliens are real and Donald Trump knows

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Photo collage showing an extraterrestrial creature from a movie (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photos: File/Geo.tv

A former Israeli space security chief has shocked everyone by saying that human beings are in contact with aliens from a "galactic federation," adding that US President Donald Trump is aware of it.

According to a report by NBC News, Haim Eshed, a former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate, told a local newspaper last Friday that Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have asked earthlings not to reveal they are here because "humanity is not ready yet."

Eshed, who is a respected professor and retired general, added that aliens are curious about human beings. 

Eshed said the US government has signed a "cooperation agreement with the aliens." He went on to say that there is an "underground base in the depths of planet Mars", where extraterrestrial creatures and American astronauts work together.

"President Donald Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials' existence and had been on the verge of revealing information but was asked not to in order to prevent mass hysteria," Eshed said. 

NBC News tried reaching out to Israeli and US government officials for a comment, but did not get an immediate response. 

Later, Sue Gough, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, refused to comment.

More From World:

104-year-old World War II veteran survives COVID-19 in Alabama

104-year-old World War II veteran survives COVID-19 in Alabama
The Queen’s Gambit: 10 things you may not know about the hit Netflix show

The Queen’s Gambit: 10 things you may not know about the hit Netflix show
New Zealand's security agencies criticised for 'exclusive focus' on terrorism

New Zealand's security agencies criticised for 'exclusive focus' on terrorism
90-year-old looking forward to going out again after getting COVID vaccine

90-year-old looking forward to going out again after getting COVID vaccine
Indian authorities detain Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti once again

Indian authorities detain Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti once again
Coronavirus: UNICEF says nationwide school closures during pandemic not necessary

Coronavirus: UNICEF says nationwide school closures during pandemic not necessary
Farm organisations across India call for nationwide strike as protest spreads

Farm organisations across India call for nationwide strike as protest spreads
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8
UAE became target of cyber attacks following normalisation of ties with Israel

UAE became target of cyber attacks following normalisation of ties with Israel
Participants show Sikh-Muslim solidarity at farmers' protest in India

Participants show Sikh-Muslim solidarity at farmers' protest in India
Explainer: Why are the farmers protesting in India?

Explainer: Why are the farmers protesting in India?

TIME declares 2020 to be the worst year in history

TIME declares 2020 to be the worst year in history

Latest

view all