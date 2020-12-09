Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance

Back in 1985 Princess Diana reportedly prepared an extravagant performance alongside Mr. Wayne Sleep only to entertain her husband Prince Charles at the Royal Opera.

The princess’s song of choice was Billy Joel's Uptown Girl and was performed alongside dancer Wayne Sleep.

Mr. Sleep recalled the entire event with great nostalgia and admitted to The Guardian, “We met in a rehearsal studio in west London. She was in leg-warmers and a leotard.”

“My first thought was, she’s too tall to dance with me, I’ll be a laughing stock: I’m 5ft 2in and she’s 5ft 11in. But I soon realised she had a good sense of humour, and that we could have some fun with our height difference. She’d already decided on the music: Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl."

Their routine included an incorporation of numerous genres, from ballet to kick line and even jazz.

Mr. Sheep even recalled how the Princess admitted at the time, “Now I understand the buzz you get from performing.”

“But on the day of the performance, Diana’s appearance on stage surprised everyone and it was palpable. The audience gasped when Diana appeared, as if they’d all taken one huge breath.”

"At one point, I pirouetted and she pushed me down; then I carried her across the stage. I remember thinking, 'Don’t drop the future Queen of England.”

However, the one thing many may not have known at the time was that her entire motivation behind hosting such an extravagant performance was surprising Prince Charles. Mr. Sheep explained that Diana “loved it, but was most thrilled we’d kept it secret from Charles."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report
Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer

Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer
Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report

Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report
Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care

Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care
Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list

Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list
Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode
YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged

YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged
Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis
Miley Cyrus spills the beans behind her ‘genetic predisposition’ to rock mullets

Miley Cyrus spills the beans behind her ‘genetic predisposition’ to rock mullets
Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Queen 'delighted' over news of Zara, Mike Tindall expecting third child

Queen 'delighted' over news of Zara, Mike Tindall expecting third child

Latest

view all