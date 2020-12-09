Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth is really in trouble?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 94 on April 21, has ruled longer than any other monarch in British history, but there are still questions about her ability to run the affairs amidst the ongoing crisis within the family.

There's been a long going debate about the Queen's reign. Some royal experts and commentators have directly blamed the monarch for all the crises emerging within the family following the bombshell decision of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step back from royal duties.

Andrew Morton, who wrote Princess Diana’s explosive biography, once claimed that 'the Queen’s reign is effectively over.'  

While, the majority of experts still think that the Queen has more experience than any other royal to cope with such problems and she would amicably resolve all the issues, including the rift between the two brothers.

There're reports that the Queen has been in trouble and going through a difficult situation since Meghan and Harry moved to US after saying goodbye to the royal duties.

On the other hand, one of her most trusted staffers also left the monarch after serving her for more than three decades amidst the ongoing Pandemic, which reportedly doubled the Queen's care crisis. 

Patricia Earl, who worked for Prince Harry's grandmother for 32 years, mysteriously resigned from her position following a staff rebellion.

The senior staffer’s decision to quit her job may worsen Her Majesty's care crisis as she has reportedly been facing hardship since the royal household staff refused to accept the Queen’s Christmas plans.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making all her efforts to reunite the family and resolve all the issues amicably by using her decades-old experience to run the affairs as head of the British throne.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report
Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer

Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer
Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report

Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report
Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care

Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care
Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list

Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list
Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance

Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance
Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode
YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged

YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged
Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis
Miley Cyrus spills the beans behind her ‘genetic predisposition’ to rock mullets

Miley Cyrus spills the beans behind her ‘genetic predisposition’ to rock mullets
Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Latest

view all