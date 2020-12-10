Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Army deals 'heavy losses' to India in men and material at LoC: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control (LoC). Photo: AFP

Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, dealing "heavy losses" to Indian soldiers in men and material, according to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof, embraced martyrdom as a result of the exchange of fire, said the ISPR. 

The DG ISPR tweeted about the confrontation between the two armies at the LoC, stating that Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement yet again in the Khuiratta sector. 

"Indian troops initiated CFVs in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses 2 Indian troops in men & material. During exchange of fire, while fighting valiantly, 2 soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced shahadat," tweeted the DG ISPR. 

Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries have been tense ever since the Pulwama attack when India blamed Pakistan for having a hand in the assassination of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in the occupied Kashmir territory.  

Pakistan vehemently denied the accusations, which had been levelled by India without any evidence.

However, on February 26, 2019, Indian aircraft intruded into Pakistani territory and bombed Balakot, fleeing before the PAF jets chased them out of Pakistan's airspace.

The next day, the PAF shot down two Indian army planes and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture" towards India. 

Pakistan-India ties deteriorated further when New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status and the freedoms that came along with it. 

Ever since then, India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have increased and Pakistan has responded befittingly each time.  

