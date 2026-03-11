 
Geo News

Nadra scraps 4.2m CNICs of deceased individuals

Move part of Nadra's efforts to update national registration system, says spokesperson

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2026

A representational image of a NADRA mega centre. — APP/File
A representational image of a NADRA mega centre. — APP/File
  • Nadra says around 3m CNICs voluntarily cancelled by families.
  • Erroneously cancelled CNICs can be corrected via UC information.
  • Nadra urges parents to update children’s birth records.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has cancelled 4.2 million Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) belonging to individuals who have been reported as deceased in provincial civil registration systems.

In a statement, a Nadra spokesperson said the move was part of its efforts to update the national registration system.

The spokesperson explained that, in many cases, although the next of kin had registered the deaths with provincial authorities, they had not applied for the cancellation of the deceased individuals’ CNICs.

According to Nadra, its measures have led to the voluntary cancellation of around 3 million CNICs by families of deceased persons.

Nadra said that in cases where a CNIC has been cancelled erroneously, affected individuals should contact the authority to obtain information about the relevant Union Council.

Further, it highlighted a gap in birth certificate registration, noting that while 14 million children’s births were recorded in Union Councils, the authority’s database had not been updated accordingly.

“Nadra is sending parents or guardians SMS reminders to complete the process, urging them to obtain Form-B promptly to ensure proper registration,” the spokesperson said.

Nadra will soon provide child registration certificates through its e-Service franchise network, making the process quicker and more accessible, the spokesperson added.

CJP-led committee approves austerity, fuel conservation measures for courts
CJP-led committee approves austerity, fuel conservation measures for courts
PM Shehbaz hopes new Iranian supreme leader will steer country towards peace video
PM Shehbaz hopes new Iranian supreme leader will steer country towards peace
Sindh announces austerity measures to curb fuel use amid Iran war
Sindh announces austerity measures to curb fuel use amid Iran war
Schools in Sindh to remain closed from March 16 to 31
Schools in Sindh to remain closed from March 16 to 31
Govt appears to be ignoring ECP, local bodies system: CEC
Govt appears to be ignoring ECP, local bodies system: CEC
Karachi police issue traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali procession
Karachi police issue traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali procession
Friendly states to help defuse Pak-Afghan tensions: ICG
Friendly states to help defuse Pak-Afghan tensions: ICG
Terrorism from Afghanistan poses ‘grave threat' to region, Pakistan warns UN
Terrorism from Afghanistan poses ‘grave threat' to region, Pakistan warns UN