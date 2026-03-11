Nadra scraps 4.2m CNICs of deceased individuals

A representational image of a NADRA mega centre. — APP/File

Nadra says around 3m CNICs voluntarily cancelled by families.

Erroneously cancelled CNICs can be corrected via UC information.

Nadra urges parents to update children’s birth records.



The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has cancelled 4.2 million Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) belonging to individuals who have been reported as deceased in provincial civil registration systems.

In a statement, a Nadra spokesperson said the move was part of its efforts to update the national registration system.

The spokesperson explained that, in many cases, although the next of kin had registered the deaths with provincial authorities, they had not applied for the cancellation of the deceased individuals’ CNICs.

According to Nadra, its measures have led to the voluntary cancellation of around 3 million CNICs by families of deceased persons.

Nadra said that in cases where a CNIC has been cancelled erroneously, affected individuals should contact the authority to obtain information about the relevant Union Council.

Further, it highlighted a gap in birth certificate registration, noting that while 14 million children’s births were recorded in Union Councils, the authority’s database had not been updated accordingly.

“Nadra is sending parents or guardians SMS reminders to complete the process, urging them to obtain Form-B promptly to ensure proper registration,” the spokesperson said.

Nadra will soon provide child registration certificates through its e-Service franchise network, making the process quicker and more accessible, the spokesperson added.