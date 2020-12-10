Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search on Google in Pakistan. Photo: File

Pakistanis can’t get enough of cricket.

It looks like they still love getting cricket updates more than anything else as the sport has dominated the country’s Google searches for the third year in a row.

Google released a list of the most popular trends in Pakistan during 2020 which reveal that six out of the 10 top searches were on cricket.

The search engine singled out search terms that had the highest rate of interest by internet users across the country.

"This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favourite sport," reads a statement issued by the tech giant.

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search followed by coronavirus and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan while the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League ranked sixth on the list.

Here is the list of trending searches of 2020:

  1. Pakistan vs England
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
  4. Google Classroom
  5. US Election 2020
  6. PSL 2020
  7. India vs New Zealand
  8. England vs Australia
  9. England vs West indies
  10. Worldometers

More From Sports:

Sarfraz Ahmed is a different captain than others: Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz Ahmed is a different captain than others: Mickey Arthur
Pakistan's ICC Test ranking does not reflect team's potential, says Shan Masood

Pakistan's ICC Test ranking does not reflect team's potential, says Shan Masood
'This is not Switzerland': A peek into Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's morning run in Islamabad

'This is not Switzerland': A peek into Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's morning run in Islamabad
Are Shahid Afridi and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles doppelgängers? Twitter seems to think so

Are Shahid Afridi and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles doppelgängers? Twitter seems to think so
ICC releases T20I players' rankings, Malan continues as top batsman

ICC releases T20I players' rankings, Malan continues as top batsman
South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, confirms PCB

South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, confirms PCB
Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand

Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand
Pak vs NZ: Green shirts back in field with first practice session in Queenstown

Pak vs NZ: Green shirts back in field with first practice session in Queenstown
Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman
Wasim Akram puts weight behind mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus

Wasim Akram puts weight behind mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus
Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation

Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation

Latest

view all