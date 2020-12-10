What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search on Google in Pakistan. Photo: File

Pakistanis can’t get enough of cricket.



It looks like they still love getting cricket updates more than anything else as the sport has dominated the country’s Google searches for the third year in a row.

Google released a list of the most popular trends in Pakistan during 2020 which reveal that six out of the 10 top searches were on cricket.

The search engine singled out search terms that had the highest rate of interest by internet users across the country.

"This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favourite sport," reads a statement issued by the tech giant.

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search followed by coronavirus and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan while the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League ranked sixth on the list.

Here is the list of trending searches of 2020: