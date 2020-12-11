Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

With this sort of Opposition, PM Imran Khan will win next election too: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing his first press conference, in Islamabad, on December 11, 2020. — Geo News

In his first press conference after being appointed Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement and claimed that if this is the sort of the Opposition that will go to the elections next term, Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge the victor once again.

He said that if the Opposition has deluded itself into thinking that they will be able to "copy Imran Khan" and hold a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, "they must know that Imran Khan was blessed and rose to the top, whereas the Minar-e-Pakistan rally will only be the political downfall of the Opposition".

The minister said that if the Opposition wishes to "march to Islamabad", they are welcome.

"We, too, staged a sit-in here for 126 days. It made no difference whatsoever," he said, also criticising the choice of winter months for a protest.

Sheikh Rashid said for the sake of "saving their children" the leaders of Opposition parties sought nationalities of other countries. "When your own children cry (injustice), you are pained to see that, but when the child of a poor man is ill with the virus, it is [but the mere inconvenience of] a headache for you," he said to the Opposition.

He said any efforts to bring down Pakistan's economy will fail.

Sheikh Rashid, also declared that he, as interior minister, stands behind "all Islamic forces" and "will be their voice".

"All our madressahs stand as the pillars of Islam," he added.

The minister said that there is no danger to Pakistan from the borders due to our valiant soldiers stationed there and at the ready.

"This country is at risk from factors at play within. There is foreign investment being made in the country so chaos can spread and those who are doing so will fail," he said.

He criticised the Opposition for creating hurdles in the way of "the politics of truth".

"They say they will not speak to the prime minister. Then whom do you wish to speak to?" he asked, before adding: "They only wish to save their ill-gotten wealth and rid themselves of cases."

In a cryptic message before wrapping up his address, he said: "On December 14, 15, 16 we will bring good news for Prime Minister Imran Khan. There will be nothing but success for the government and failure for this lot."

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal

Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal
Pakistan's tourism industy is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's tourism industy is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan
Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13

Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13
Watch: Fishermen spot rare Arabian humpback whales near Pasni

Watch: Fishermen spot rare Arabian humpback whales near Pasni
Faisalabad torture case: Minor girl shifted to Punjab child protection unit

Faisalabad torture case: Minor girl shifted to Punjab child protection unit
'Favourite humans': Sania Mirza wishes sister Anam on her wedding anniversary

'Favourite humans': Sania Mirza wishes sister Anam on her wedding anniversary
Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents

Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents
New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan

New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight to Pakistan lands in Islamabad from Manchester

Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight to Pakistan lands in Islamabad from Manchester
Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities

Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities

Latest

view all