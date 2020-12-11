Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla paid tribute to British actress Barbara Windsor who died on Friday.

The prince and Duchess of Cornwall issued a statement on royal Twitter account Clarence House that read, "Dame Barbara Windsor - a great British actor and tireless charity campaigner who will be deeply missed."

Barbara Windsor of iconic soap EastEnders fame passed away at the age of 83, said British media on Friday.



“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35 pm on Thursday 10 December at a London Care Home”, Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said in a statement quoted by media.

“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last 7 days by her side,” the statement continued.

Windsor had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this yea