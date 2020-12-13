Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Luxury brand's high-priced sunglasses trolled by netizens

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020


Sometimes, luxury brands bring such strange products into the market that they end up being trolled on social media.

The widely known Italian fashion house Gucci has decided to have a rather quirky and unusual inclusion in their recently launched sunglasses range.

For reasons best known to the designers, the brand is calling the accessory ‘Inverted Cat Eye Sunglasses’ and yes it is made to look as if it is upside down, for real.

The sunglasses priced at $755 (more than Rs120,000) were a hard pill to swallow for netizens.

In a series of tweets, a user named Porochista Khakpour, shared several pictures of the luxury fashion brand selling the sunglasses along with a tweet that read: “Gucci, why are we doing this?”

In the next tweet, she said that though it was understandable that this year has been tough, the product being priced at $755 was not.

One person said, "Looking at this make me so uncomfortable." Another quipped, "These designers are quarantined and going mad."

Some pointed out that the product could be "Inspired by Dennis Taylor."

British retail chain Specsavers responded to one tweet by saying: "Hopefully this doesn't catch on. It'll cost millions turning our stores upside down."

It then proceeded to "fix" the glasses.


More From World:

What colour is Pantone's selection for 2021?

What colour is Pantone's selection for 2021?
Chinese students taking interest in learning Urdu, says Beijing university professor

Chinese students taking interest in learning Urdu, says Beijing university professor
Swarms of locusts descend on the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia

Swarms of locusts descend on the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia
‘Soldiers of Pakistan’ launched in UK after India's propaganda campaign brought to light

‘Soldiers of Pakistan’ launched in UK after India's propaganda campaign brought to light
Pakistan slams India's bid to deny responsibility for disinformation campaign

Pakistan slams India's bid to deny responsibility for disinformation campaign
France shuts down only Muslim school in Paris

France shuts down only Muslim school in Paris
India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia replaced

India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia replaced
Big development: US approves use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

Big development: US approves use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 12

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 12
South Korean student shows face masks can be recycled to make stools

South Korean student shows face masks can be recycled to make stools
Trump just wants 'to stop the world from killing itself'

Trump just wants 'to stop the world from killing itself'
British-Pakistani accuses Met Police of discrimination, harassment and persecution

British-Pakistani accuses Met Police of discrimination, harassment and persecution

Latest

view all