RAWALPINDI: The 84th draw for the prize bond worth Rs200 being held in Rawalpindi today.



The first prize for Rs200 prize bond is Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is reserved for five winning numbers.

Whereas 2,394 winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each as third prize.

The result will be published on Geo.tv once it is announced.