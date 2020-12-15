Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Reuters

Kabul deputy governor Mahboobullah Mohebi killed in Afghanistan blast

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

KABUL: Kabul Deputy Governor Mahboobullah Mohebi has been killed in a bomb attack in Afghanistan’s capital city, security officials were reported as saying.

They said a sticky bomb was attached to Mohebi's car by unidentified assailants.

The deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast happened. Two guards were injured in the blast.

No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. 

Last week, an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul while he was on his way to work.

