 
Geo News

‘Two hearts, one soul': Pakistan's envoy hosts Eid reception in Turkiye

Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid urges diaspora to continue playing their role in further strengthening bilateral ties

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, hosted an Eid milan reception at his residence, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha. — Pakistan Embassy Turkiye

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid hosted an Eid reception at his residence to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

According to an official statement, the event was attended by over 150 members of the Pakistani community, students, officers and staff of the embassy.

While congratulating the guests, Ambassador Junaid highlighted that the celebration of Eid provided an opportunity to share happiness and promote greater harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood.

“Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ and it is heartening that the Pakistani community in Turkiye is playing an important role in the development of the brotherly Turkiye,” he added.

The envoy also urged the Pakistani community to continue playing their role in further strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral ties.

The guests thanked the ambassador for providing a great opportunity to socialise, and meet and greet on the happy occasion.

The guests were served traditional Pakistani cuisine and the event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and a pledge to work untiringly for the promotion of the Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship.

Afghan Taliban govt to attend next round of UN talks in Doha
Afghan Taliban govt to attend next round of UN talks in Doha
Father's Day 2024: Five unique ideas to make your dad feel extra special
Father's Day 2024: Five unique ideas to make your dad feel extra special
Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, other countries
Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, other countries
Hajj sermon: Saudi imam stresses cooperation, creating helping spirit video
Hajj sermon: Saudi imam stresses cooperation, creating helping spirit
Melodi 2.0: Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni recreate their iconic selfie video
Melodi 2.0: Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni recreate their iconic selfie
Joe Biden wishes rival Donald Trump on 78th birthday
Joe Biden wishes rival Donald Trump on 78th birthday
US defence secretary dismisses Putin's peace terms with Ukraine
US defence secretary dismisses Putin's peace terms with Ukraine
Indian author to face prosecution under anti-terror law over Kashmir remarks
Indian author to face prosecution under anti-terror law over Kashmir remarks
Hajj 2024: Over 1.5 million Muslims to pray on Mount Arafat today
Hajj 2024: Over 1.5 million Muslims to pray on Mount Arafat today
Donald Trump breaks silence on his VP pick, suggests candidates
Donald Trump breaks silence on his VP pick, suggests candidates
Elon Musk wins record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion
Elon Musk wins record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion
US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement
US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement