‘Two hearts, one soul': Pakistan's envoy hosts Eid reception in Turkiye

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid hosted an Eid reception at his residence to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.



According to an official statement, the event was attended by over 150 members of the Pakistani community, students, officers and staff of the embassy.

While congratulating the guests, Ambassador Junaid highlighted that the celebration of Eid provided an opportunity to share happiness and promote greater harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood.

“Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ and it is heartening that the Pakistani community in Turkiye is playing an important role in the development of the brotherly Turkiye,” he added.

The envoy also urged the Pakistani community to continue playing their role in further strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral ties.

The guests thanked the ambassador for providing a great opportunity to socialise, and meet and greet on the happy occasion.

The guests were served traditional Pakistani cuisine and the event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and a pledge to work untiringly for the promotion of the Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship.