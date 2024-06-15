Melodi 2.0: Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni recreate their iconic selfie

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni and Indian PM Narendra Modi gesture during a video posted by Italy's premier on June 15, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@GiorgiaMeloni

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni have once again re-created their iconic selfie as the duo, dubbed "Melodi", met each other at the Group of Seven (G7) summit convened in Southern Italy.



The Italian prime minister has also shared a video on her official X account wherein Indian PM Modi could be seen having a laugh and waving at the camera.

"Hello from the Melodi team," she can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, the Indian PM has also reacted to his Italian counterpart's social media post and said: "Lunga vita all'amicizia Italia-India! (long live Italy-India friendship)"

Meloni had previously clicked a selfie with her Indian counterpart during the United Nations' 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) in December 2023 — an image which went viral on social media.

As the two leaders met again, the Italian prime minister re-created the iconic selfie netizens had much fun with the last time.

"Good friends at COP28," read the caption of the image shared by the Italian premier.

The image, as well as the hashtag "Melodi" — a portmanteau of both leaders' names which is also a homonym of "melody" — used by PM Meloni had garnered much attention from social media users.