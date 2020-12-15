Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Dakota Johnson wears a ring on ‘that’ finger: Did Chris Martin pop the big question?

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson may have gotten engaged to singer Chris Martin after she was spotted with a new bling.

The 50 Shades of Grey actor was seen donning a massive ring on ‘that’ finger, leading many into believing that she and her beau may have taken the next big step in their relationship.

Photos of the 31-year-old star had been circulating on social media where she can be seen rocking a long fur coat with sunglasses and showing off her enormous emerald ring on her engagement finger.

Johnson has been romantically linked with the Coldplay front man since 2018 and while they have kept their romance strictly under wraps, they have been going strong ever since.

The two were rumoured to have split up briefly in 2019 but got back together soon as confirmed by their PDA-filled hangouts and their intimate dates. 

