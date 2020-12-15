Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Indian batsman Hardik Pandya feeding his son in this adorable photo the cricketer shared on social media. 
  • Pandya, 27, became a father in July this year.

  • The player flew to UAE for IPL just days after his baby Agastya was born.

  • Pandya bagged the Man of the Series trophy in the recently concluded T20I tour of Australia

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has recently united with his son as the player flew to UAE for IPL just days after his baby Agastya was born.

Pandya, 27, soon after becoming a father in July this year, had to depart for UAE to join the Mumbai Indians squad.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian all-rounder shared an adorable picture of him with his new-born where he can be seen feeding his newborn. “From national duty to father duty,” Pandya submitted the caption.

Pandya bagged the Man of the Series trophy in the recently concluded T20I tour of Australia. He had an eventful stint with the Rohit Sharma-led side where he scored 281 runs in 14 games at a blistering strike-rate of about 180, Indian media reported.

