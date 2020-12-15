Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

CM Punjab announces 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

The plan for the "Naya Pakistan Housing Project". Photo: Twitter/Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced that the "Naya Pakistan Housing Project" will be starting soon in the capital city.

In a tweet, CM Buzdar said the project will comprise 35,000 apartments' with affordable installment plans.

Last month, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid had said that the groundbreaking ceremony of 35,000 new housing units in Lahore would be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December  25, 2020.

Read more: All you need to about Naya Pakistan Housing loan scheme

The minister had said that the Punjab government had made major changes to the LDA (Lahore Development Authority) rules and regulations to ease out the businesses, adding that approval from various authorities for a housing scheme was the biggest problem that had been resolved as all NOCs (No Objection Certificates) could now be obtained under one roof at the LDA, which is bound to give approval for a housing plan within 60 days.

He had said that financing for the construction of houses was also a major challenge and banks were not ready to finance these projects. Now State Bank of Pakistan has bounded the banks to allocate 5% of their borrowing for the housing sector.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17
PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram
One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack
WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands

WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands
President Arif Alvi approves Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to speed up trials in Pakistan rape cases

President Arif Alvi approves Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to speed up trials in Pakistan rape cases
African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo
Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients
Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further

Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further
Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Magnetic bomb defused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi

Magnetic bomb defused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi
PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the Destiny of Man'

PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the Destiny of Man'
Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?

Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?

Latest

view all