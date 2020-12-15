One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

KARACHI: Three persons including a Rangers official were injured when assailants threw a cracker at a gate of the Karachi University on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the attack took place at Karachi University's Sheikh Zayed gate. "The men came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate," said SSP East.

Police officials confirmed that Rangers officials were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital.

