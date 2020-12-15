Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Talha Hashmi

One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

By
Talha Hashmi

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

KARACHI: Three persons including a Rangers official were injured when assailants threw a cracker at a gate of the Karachi University on Tuesday. 

Police confirmed that the attack took place at Karachi University's Sheikh Zayed gate. "The men came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate," said SSP East.

Police officials confirmed that Rangers officials were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital.

"Rangers officials were posted at the gate," confirmed the SSP East, adding that two persons on a motorcycle came on a motorcycle to throw the cracker. 

