Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump admits marriage with Donald Trump is over

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Stephen Colbert interviews Benanti's Melania Trump. Photo: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert screengrab

Stephen Colbert roasted First Lady of the United States Melania Trump on The Late Show, as actor Laura Benanti returned to the screen to essay the Slovenian-American on Tuesday. 

Read more: Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

Colbert pretended to interview the Melania Trump, portrayed by Benanti, inquiring about her plans after vacating The White House. Benanti's portrayal of Melania Trump said she was "hard at work on her White House memoir". 

Colbert asked the "Melania Trump" what was up with all the maskless parties she and the US president were involved in. "Oh, who doesn’t wake up a little sick after a good party?” she asked in response. “Besides, I’ve always considered nausea a side effect of spending an evening with my husband."

On the Christmas decorations that made headlines around the world, Benanti's character said she wanted to "express the real Melania". 

"So I took these beautiful, perfectly happy trees, dragged them into the White House, and covered them in glitz so you don’t realize they’re slowly dying inside," she said. 

When the host asked Benanti's Melania Trump whether the rumours were true or not that she "just wanted to go home" as Donald Trump gears up for a legal battle with Joe Biden, the first lady's character confirmed the news, hinting that their marriage was also in trouble. 

"Yes, Stephen, it’s like I keep telling my husband,” she said. “Donald, it’s over. We both know it ended a while ago. Now we just need to accept that and keep going until the prenup runs out," she added. 

Read more: Is Melania Trump leaving US President Donald Trump?

The interview was a spoof of various news stories surrounding the first lady's relationship with Donald Trump. American media reported a few months ago that Melania was counting the days to divorce her husband and was only waiting for the couple to move out of The White House before she could do so. 

However, the first lady did not respond to the rumours and instead, has not spoken about the controversy at all. 

